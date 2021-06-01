Boy, 2, ingests suspected narcotics at southwest Detroit home, police say

A 2-year-old boy is in stable condition after he ingested suspected narcotics Monday, Detroit police said.

Officials said police were called at about 8:45 p.m. to a home in the 9100 block of Homer near Fort and Woodmere on the city's southwest side, according to a preliminary investigation.

Officers and medics arrived at the home. Medics took the toddler to a hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition.

Police said they continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident and are asking the public for tips on what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit at (313) 596-5329.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez