Police release photos of person of interest, car in February homicide

Detroit police are seeking the public's help in locating a person of interest in connection with a homicide on the city's west side.

The slaying occurred around 9:57 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 19800 block of Schoolcraft when a suspect approached two men in their white Dodge Charger SRT-8. The suspect fired shots from a weaspon, striking both of men before escaping in their vehicle, Detroit police in a news release Tuesday.

Both victims were driven to a local hospital by a civilian. One of the men, a 30-year-old, died from his injuries. The other man, an 18-year-old, was treated for a non-life-threatening injuries and has been released.

The person of interest was at the Schoolcraft location at the time of the incident and may have information about the shooting, police said. The man was driving a gray, four-door Ford Focus, police said.

The shooter is described as a male, wearing all black clothing and a black mask. Police released a photo of the suspect and urged anyone who recognizes the person or has information regarding the shooting to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.