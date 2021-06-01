Michigan beef plant workers calls for pay to continue in wake cyberattack on JBS

The union representing Michigan workers for the Brazlian meat processing company shutdown following a cyberattack urged the company to work with state and federal officials to resolve the breach and to continue paying its workers.

JBS SA notified the U.S. of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia. By Tuesday night, the company said it had made “significant progress” with the cyberattack and expected the “vast majority” of plants to be operating on Wednesday.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which representsmore than 44,200 JBS BA frontline workers in Michigan, including JBS beef workers in Plainwell, Michigan, called on the international company to work to resolve the issue to "keep the food supply secure" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of the cyberattack, the Plainwell plant, located in Allegan County, was shut down Tuesday, along with other facilities across the U.S.

“As the union for JBS meatpacking workers across the country, UFCW is pleased JBS is working around the clock to resolve this and UFCW (is) urging JBS to ensure that all of its meatpacking workers receive their contractually guaranteed pay as these plant shutdowns continue," said UFCW International President Marc Perrone in a press statement Tuesday.

“UFCW is calling on JBS to work with state and federal leaders to help get JBS meatpacking workers back on the job as soon as possible so these essential workers can continue to keep our country’s food supply fully operational and secure as this pandemic continues.”

A cyberattack on Brazil's JBS SA, the world’s largest meat producer, has forced the shutdown of some of the largest slaughterhouses around the globe.

JBS has many facilities in the United States, including processing plants in Texas and Colorado.