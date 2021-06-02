Duggan details redevelopment of Cadillac Stamping Plant

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is announcing details of a $48 million plan to redevelop the former Cadillac Stamping Plant on the city's east side.

The mayor is discussing details of the project, which the city says will create 450 jobs, at a news conference Wednesday along with NorthPoint Development CEO Chad Meyer, Councilman Scott Benson, Inner City Contracting President Curtis Johnson and Nicole Sherard Freeman, the city's group executive of the Jobs and Economy Team.

Inner City Contracting LLC, a certified 51% minority-owned, Detroit-based contractor, is leading the $6 million demolition of the century-old plant, with 51% of workers building the new facility required to be Detroit residents.

The developer, Missouri-based NorthPoint Development, has committed to ensure that the future tenant prioritizes hiring Detroiters through candidates provided by the city’s employment agency, Detroit at Work, the city says. Stellantis recently hired 3,000 Detroiters through this same process.

“What for years has been a symbol of Detroit’s decline in this eastside neighborhood is now an example of real opportunity in our city,” said Duggan. “Through every step of this process, we are making sure that Detroiters and Detroit-based companies are prioritized and have the chance to participate in and benefit from the work being done on this exciting new project.”

The stamping plant dates to 1925, when it was built for the Hudson Motor Company. Designed by Albert Kahn, the factory sent automobile bodies to the Hudson main assembly plant at Jefferson Avenue. General Motors bought the plant in 1956 and used it to build hoods, fenders and bumpers for Cadillac cars. The plant has sat mostly vacant since the 1980s; the Ivan Doverspike Company ran a limited operation there until 2015.

Demolition began in March this year and is expected to be completed in early July. Work on the new facility will start soon after and is expected to be done in June 2022.

“This project goes to the very core of what the city, state and the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation are doing to attract new business, jobs and investment to the city of Detroit,” said Kenyetta Bridges, DEGC executive vice president for economic development and investment services. “With such a strong market demand for advanced manufacturing facilities and a short supply of Class A Industrial space, one of our most important priorities is to put contaminated, blighted property into productive use.”

NorthPoint has said it plans to target the new facility toward automotive suppliers and advanced manufacturing and logistics.

Detroit City Council approved a 12-year tax abatement for the project in January. In December, the Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s Michigan Strategic Fund board approved $3.3 million in brownfield tax credits to demolish and plant and build a multi-tenant industrial and manufacturing facility.

The site at 9501 Conner is near General Motors Co.'s Detroit-Hamtramck plant and Stellantis' Jefferson North plant. The 915,655-square-foot building has been vacant since 2015.

The project comes as the City of Detroit works to meet the demand for industrial land. Of the approximately 520 million square feet in the Metro Detroit industrial market, there are only seven large buildings available that meet a 30-foot clear-height requirement, according to the MEDC.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com