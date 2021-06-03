Detroit store owner charged with assaulting customer

Detroit — In early March, a woman entered a Detroit convenience store to buy something to drink. She left with a broken nose and a swollen eye.

On Thursday, the owner of the store was charged with assault in the incident, the Wayne County Prosecutor said.

According to court documents, Andrea Warren, 47, of Detroit entered Bassam Yatooma's store in the 15000 block of Puritan Street at around 8 p.m. March 12. She was attacked by the store owner who "did not want her in the store," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Yatooma allegedly grabbed Warren, dragged her across the floor of the store, punched her on the right side of her face and placed his hands around her neck, strangling her, court documents said.

Witnesses and paramedics at the scene told police they saw Warren with a red and swollen right eye and bloody nose. She was transported to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a fractured nose, according to the documents.

Yatooma has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, a 10-year felony, and one count of aggravated assault.

“The facts in this case are very unsettling. The alleged actions taken by this defendant are really beyond comprehension when the totality of the circumstances are examined,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy said.

Yatooma will be arraigned on June 4 at 10 a.m. in 36th District Court and will be represented by attorney Randall Upshaw.