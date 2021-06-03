Police seek tips in east side Detroit shooting that wounded teen

A 14-year-old Detroit boy is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot on the front porch of his home on the city's east side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 9100 block of Hayes near Harper, according to authorities.

The teen says he was sitting on the porch when someone walked down the street and fired a shot that struck him, officials said. The victim was privately conveyed to a hospital to be treated for the injury.

Anyone with information about the shooting to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at (313) 596-5940.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez