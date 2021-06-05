Detroit police investigating after skeletal remains found in west side home

The Detroit News

Detroit police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in a west side home Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the home in the 2300 block of Wendell at about 10:36 a.m., according to a Detroit police report. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the sex and cause of death of the person.

No further information is available. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.