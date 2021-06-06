Detroit police investigate after social media post shows fighting, arrests in Greektown

The Detroit News

The Detroit Police Department said it has launched an investigation after video posted to social media showed officers attempting to quell fights and make arrests in Greektown on Saturday night while tussling with citizens, some who are shoving and jumping on the backs of police.

"We have reviewed the social media post showing officers attempting to break up a number of fights and effect several arrests," police said in a release Sunday after The Detroit News inquired about the melee. "The incident is under investigation and all body camera and fixed camera footage will be reviewed to ascertain all of the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident."

The incident took place at about midnight in the area of Monroe and Beaubien, police said.

Officers were "attempting to break up an ongoing physical altercation that was escalating between separate large groups of citizens, who then began to assault the officers," according to the release.

Police said they have been stepping up its presence in the downtown area. For the first time in six months on June 2, bars and restaurants don't have a curfew as part of state-mandated COVID-related safety restrictions.

The video, about a minute long, was posted to Instagram on Sunday morning and shows a scuffle with dozens of people, some shoving officers or jumping on their backs and officers wrestling them to the ground.

One person can be heard saying: "Beat his a--, bro, beat his a--." It's unclear who he is talking about. An officer waves his arm at the person and appears to swear at him.

Police said "individuals from that group" were arrested and no DPD officers were injured.