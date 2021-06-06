Passenger charged after he grabbed steering wheel, tried to crash vehicle, police say

The Detroit News

A passenger on Interstate 94 in Detroit grabbed the steering wheel from a pregnant female driver and tried to crash the vehicle, then pursued her as she tried to escape, Michigan State Police said.

The male passenger had threatened to "kill' the the female driver, then grabbed the wheel on eastbound I-94 and Cadieux. The female driver stopped the vehicle before crashing and escaped on foot with the passenger chasing after her, police tweeted.

Witnesses told police that he grabbed the victim by the neck and tried to strangle her, then threw her on to the freeway. When state troopers arrived at the scene, they found the female "in the middle of the freeway with injuries from the assault."

Civilian bystanders helped troopers take the suspect in to custody, MSP said.

The female, four months pregnant, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries and to check on the condition of the unborn child, MSP said.

There were no details of her injuries.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was held in the Detroit Detention Center for multiple felony assault charges pending a prosecutor's review.