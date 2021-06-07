1 dead, 1 hurt when driver loses control, strikes pole in Detroit, police say

One person died and another was wounded in a crash Monday near Palmer Park on Detroit's north side, police said.

A Dodge Avenger was heading east on Seven Mile near Fairway at about 7:36 p.m. when it rear-ended a 2020 Chevy Equinox, lost control and struck a pole, investigators said.

Medics rushed both people in the Dodge to a local hospital. A woman died from her injuries. A male was listed in temporary serious condition Monday night, police said.

The 60-year-old woman in the Equinox was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260.