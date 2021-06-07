Detroit girl, 9, injured when weapon discharges as it was being unloaded

A 9-year-old Detroit girl was wounded Sunday on the city's east side after a woman accidently fired her gun while unloading it, police said.

The incident happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the 10000 block of Whittier near Interstate 94, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 32-year-old woman discharged the weapon as she unloaded it. A round from the gun was fired into the floor and fragments from the bullet struck the girl, officials said.

The girl was privately conveyed to a hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Officers were called to the home and recovered the firearm.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5940.

