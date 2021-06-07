Improper burial complaints lead Detroit authorities to dig up bodies

Detroit Police are helping exhume remains from 20 graves at the Gethsemane Cemetery after families expressed concern that their loved ones had not been buried in the correct sites, department spokesman Dan Donakowski said Monday.

During a news conference at the department's 9th Precinct headquarters, police discussed an expansive probe into complaints of possible mixups in burials at the cemetery on the city's east side.

"The police department is working with the city of Detroit to make sure there is closure for families," Donakowski said.

The local office of the FBI is also assisting in the exhumations and investigation.

The investigation stems from a complaint earlier this year that a deceased person was not buried in the gravesite purchased by his relatives.

The city set up a hotline that took calls from people concerned about the burial of their loved ones' remains from April 29-May 17.

The hotline received 52 credible complaints, Donakowski said. Of those, 20 were valid enough to be further investigated, he said.

Exhumations began Monday and could continue through Wednesday, said Donakowski at the 9th Precinct of The Detroit Police Department. "Over the next couple of days we're shooting for 11 exhumations," he said.

Seven exhumations were completed by midafternoon Monday. Police determined that six of the burials were found to be proper, except for the one that stemmed from the original complaint that sparked the investigation.

A Gethsemane Cemetery staff member who answered the phone at the cemetery Monday said there would be no comments regarding the investigation.