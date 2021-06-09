Detroit launches homebound COVID-19 vaccination outreach

Detroit —The city announced Wednesday a program to provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents who are homebound as part of an effort to boost vaccination rates in Detroit.

The city has estimated 40,000 homebound Detroiters unable to make it to vaccination sites due to either age or disability, Ron Taylor, president and CEO of the Detroit Area Agency on Aging, said at a press conference announcing the new initiative.

"This really allows us to scale up our energies, our efforts, and also our resources to serve those individuals most vulnerable in our community," he said.

Homebound Detroit residents can call a phone bank designated to making appointments. A nurse will come out to their home in uniform on the day of the appointment to vaccinate both the homebound individual and anyone else living in the household interested in receiving the vaccine.

When setting up an appointment, residents will have the option between the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The total length of the appointment will last between 30 and 45 minutes.

The program is currently only being offered to Detroit residents, though Taylor said the DAAA has had stakeholders step up and make it possible for them to serve communities outside of the city limits.

Taylor was joined at the meeting by Denise Fair, the city's chief public health officer, Iris Taylor, nursing director for the city health department and Phillip Levy, chief innovation officer of Wayne Health.

The new program is the latest in the city’s ongoing efforts to reach its most vulnerable populations by visiting homeless shelters, senior buildings and other assisted living facilities, as well as providing access for disabled residents and those without their own transportation and doing door-to-door outreach and education.

“In Detroit, we have built a vaccination strategy that meets people where they are, specifically in the neighborhoods, at parks and other gathering sites, to reach as many people as we can,” Fair said. “It is critical for us to get our homebound residents vaccinated. Our teams will call them to make appointments. They don’t have to call us. We believe it is imperative to remove any barriers they have.”

As the state reaches nearly 60% of adults 16 and older with one dose, vaccination rates lag in Detroit.

About 36% of residents so far have received one dose, according to the city's COVID-19 dashboard. That's compared with 60% in outer-Wayne County, 53% in Macomb County and 64% in Oakland and Washtenaw counties.

The city has 51,186 cases of COVID-19, resulting in 2,243 deaths since March 2020.

The effort to vaccinate homebound residents comes as Duggan joined a dozen mayors from cities across the country in a Month of Action to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.

The "Mayor's Challenge" competition will determine which city can ramp up its vaccination rate the most by July 4.

To ramp up vaccinations, the city is already is offering "good neighbor" $50 incentives and walk-up vaccination clinics at the TCF Center, Farewell Recreational Center, Northwest Activities Center and the Samaritan Center. No appointment is needed.

There's also multiple pop-up clinics in neighborhoods, schools, churches, community centers, grocery stores and parks. A full list can be found online at www.detroitmi.gov.

Canvassing teams also continue to go door-to-door to educate residents in areas where vaccination rates are low. The teams are expected to have reached all Detroit homes by the end of August.

The Detroit Health Department Mobile Unit is expected to pop up at Belle Isle and major city events including Flower Days every Tuesday at Eastern Market, Monroe Midway, Riverfront festivals and concerts.

The city also plans on targeting communities by hosting weekly town halls at barber shops, beauty salons, with youth athletic groups and with the disabled community.

Residents can find their nearest vaccine site by texting their address to (313) 217-3732.

