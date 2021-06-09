Man, boy, 4, killed in crash Wednesday on Detroit's west side

A man and a 4-year-old boy are dead after a two-car crash early Wednesday on Detroit's west side, police said.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on West Seven Mile and Faust near the Southfield Freeway, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, an unidentified man was driving a red Chevrolet Impala when it crashed with a white Nissan Sentra.

Medics pronounced the Impala's driver dead at the scene. They took the Sentra's driver, a 29-year-old woman, and her 4-year-old passenger to a hospital. Staff pronounced the boy dead; the driver is listed in temporary serious condition.

Officials also said police have placed the woman under arrest and suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez