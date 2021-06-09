Police: Driver not at fault in crash; released from custody

Associated Press

Detroit — A woman has been released from police custody following a crash early Wednesday in northwest Detroit that killed a 4-year-old boy who was in her car and the driver of another vehicle.

Police initially said the woman was believed to be responsible for the 1:30 a.m. crash, but later said the 37-year-old man driving the second car appears to have been at fault.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital, while the woman was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

Police also initially said the woman was 29.