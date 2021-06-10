DETROIT

Detroit woman charged with killing her child's father

Oralandar Brand-Williams
The Detroit News
View Comments

A 22-year-old Detroit woman has been charged with fatally stabbing the father of her child, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday.

 Damia Imani Foster is accused of stabbing Charles Glover, a 25-year-old Detroit resident, to death around 5 p.m. June 7 at a residence in the 9990 block of Longacre following an argument between the two.

Damia Imani Foster

When police arrived at the scene, they found Glover on the ground outside of the residence with a stab wound in the chest.  Medics  transported Glover to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Foster was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court on a single count of first-degree murder. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 22 and a preliminary examination June 29, both before Judge Patricia Jefferson.

View Comments