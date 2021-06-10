Detroit woman charged with killing her child's father

A 22-year-old Detroit woman has been charged with fatally stabbing the father of her child, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday.

Damia Imani Foster is accused of stabbing Charles Glover, a 25-year-old Detroit resident, to death around 5 p.m. June 7 at a residence in the 9990 block of Longacre following an argument between the two.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Glover on the ground outside of the residence with a stab wound in the chest. Medics transported Glover to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Foster was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court on a single count of first-degree murder. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 22 and a preliminary examination June 29, both before Judge Patricia Jefferson.