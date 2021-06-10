Keith Appling arraigned on murder charges in Detroit slaying

Former Michigan State University basketball standout Keith Appling was arraigned Thursday on murder and other charges in 36th District Court.

Appling, 29, a Detroit resident, is accused of shooting a 66-year-old relative to death last month at a home in the 13240 block of Whitcomb. Police say Appling shot Clyde Edmonds, the first cousin of Appling's mother.

Appling has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.

Appling's girlfriend, Natalie Brooks Bannister, 28, of Jackson, has also been charged in the case and is being arraigned Thursday as well.

Police found Edmonds on the front lawn of the home around 7:10 p.m. May 22 with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Appling allegedly fled the scene of the shooting.

Appling allegedly had an argument with Edmonds over a handgun before the man was shot to death, according to police. Bannister is accused of driving Appling away from the shooting scene and failing to tell police the truth, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The murder charge against Appling is the latest but most serious legal problem for the former athlete. Appling, the former captain and member of the MSU basketball team from 2010-14, pleaded guilty to a drug charge in October in Macomb County after police found heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Appling was sentenced to 18 months probation in November. A warrant was issued for a probation violation on Feb. 16, according to records in Macomb County Circuit Court.

In 2017, Appling pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing a Detroit police officer during an unrelated traffic stop on the city's east side. He was ordered to serve a year in jail and five years' probation for that offense.

As part of a sentencing agreement, two other criminal cases against Appling were dismissed.

Appling was charged with a felony and two misdemeanors in connection with a May 1, 2016, incident at a nightclub on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

In that case, police reportedly observed a man, later identified as Appling, pulling a gun out of the trunk of a car in the parking lot of the Pantheion Club on the 12900 block of Michigan.

Named Michigan's Mr. Basketball in 2010 after leading Detroit Pershing to a state championship, Appling appeared in five games for the NBA's Orlando Magic in 2015-16 and played a portion of two seasons in the NBA's Development League.

