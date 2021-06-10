Man dead, 6-year-old, 2 others hurt in drive-by shooting in Detroit

One person died and three others, including a 6-year-old boy, were wounded Thursday in a drive-by shooting in Detroit, police said.

The victims were near a home in the 1600 block of Calvert at about 6:30 p.m. when a black SUV with four people rode past and someone inside "fired multiple shots in their direction," investigators said in a statement.

All four victims were rushed to a local hospital. One, identified as a 51-year-old man, was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The three others — the 6-year-old boy, a 22-year-old man and a 38-year-old man — were listed in stable condition.

Within hours, police released surveillance images of the SUV. Further details were not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Task Force Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.