Sgt. Collin Rose's retired canine partner, Clyde, dies

A canine partner of slain Wayne State University police officer Collin Rose has died.

Clyde, the retired Wayne State University police dog that was Rose's partner, died Wednesday, officials said.

"Clyde was the faithful K-9 partner to Sgt. Collin Rose," WSU Police officials said Thursday in a Facebook post. "Clyde now joins Collin were they will continue their heavenly patrols. Thank you for your dedicated service, Clyde."

Rose, a 29-year-old K-9 handler, was shot in the head on Nov. 22, 2016, at Lincoln and Brainard while investigating thefts from vehicles in the area. He died the next day from his injuries. Rose was the first WSU police officer to die in the line of duty.

At the time of his death, his K-9 partner was Wolverine, a German shorthaired pointer.

Raymond Durham, 65, of Detroit was arrested and charged in Rose's slaying in 2018. A court determined Durham was not competent to stand trial. Prosecutors petitioned he remain in state custody until a ruling is made on his competency to stand trial on murder charges.

Durham was also accused of shooting of two Detroit police officers in March 2017.

