Detroit man, 34, accused of shining laser pointer at state police helicopter

A 34-year-old Detroit man has been arrested for allegedly shining a laser pointer at a Michigan State Police helicopter.

Officials said troopers in the helicopter were helping Detroit police Wednesday on Grand River when a laser was pointed at them from a second-floor apartment window. The pilot and tactical flight officer were able to pinpoint the source of the beam.

State police detectives obtained a warrant to search the home where they believed the laser beam originated. They recovered a laser pointer and arrested the suspect on a charge of directing energy from an energy device at an aircraft.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and its findings will be submitted to the county prosecutor for review.

