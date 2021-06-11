Driver, passenger sought in Detroit crash that hurt 2 scooter riders

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect and a person of interest wanted in connection with a hit and run last week near the city’s riverfront that left two people injured.

A 24-year-old man and woman were riding electric scooters in the center lane west on Fort near 15th Street about 10:40 p.m. June 3 when an eastbound Chrysler 300 entered and struck them both, police said in a statement.

Medics rushed the victims to a local hospital. The woman was listed in temporary serious condition and the man was listed in critical condition, according to the release.

The driver is described as a woman in her 20s to early 30s, 5-foot-5 or 5-foot-6, 210-215 pounds with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, silver necklace and silver pendant, a black T-shirt, ripped denim shorts, white ankle socks and gym shoes.

Her vehicle is described as a gray 2014 Chrysler 300 with a Michigan license plate reading EGH7744. The vehicle has heavy front-end damage.

Police also seek a passenger in the car as a person of interest in the case.

She is described as a having short blond hair in a bob style, last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts, carrying a black purse.

Anyone who has seen them or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.