Smaller crowd greets Free Prix Day, but cars produce same rumble and awe

Detroit — Donald Good of Armada didn't ache for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix when it was pushed to the curb by the pandemic last year, but that's only because he didn't live here yet.

An hour into his experience at Comerica Free Prix Day Friday, he was already a race-regular-to-be.

"It's all art," said Good, 45, a glassblower who relocated from Northern California in 2020. The power of the engines, the curves and lines of the bodies ... Standing in the paddock in a tie-dyed Grateful Dead T-shirt, watching a mechanic tweak the wiring on an Arrow McLaren SP racer, he was hooked.

As for Paul Carter of Warren, he was lured in as an 11-year-old, when he skipped a Little League game to come with his dad. Now he's 32, with the same awe and appreciation.

"It killed me not to have the race last year," Carter said — a familiar refrain, even on a mostly mask-less day on Belle Isle when there was less to do and fewer people to do it than on past race weekends.

With COVID-19 as the driving force, tickets were limited and fully snatched up for the weekend. Grand Prix organizers said they planned to keep the event to 30% to 50% of its past capacity, when the races would attract up to 100,000 for the three days of events and races.

Familiar attractions like the interactive Fan Zone, with its games and giveaways, have been shelved.

"But I love being outdoors anyway," said Margaret Butler, 69, of Detroit. And she noted, "Friday is still free."

Butler was strolling the grounds with Henry Nelson, 60, also of Detroit. They pounce on Friday passes every year, and he said the experience was particularly meaningful in 2021.

"Back to normal," Nelson said, or at least closer than things have felt in a while.

For Butler, that meant loving the experience even if she doesn't understand all the different classifications and modifications of the cars. For Nelson, that meant wishing he was a driver and not just a watcher.

"I can't believe they get paid for that," he said. And on the subject of near-impossibilities, something struck him earlier as he looked at the track:

"No potholes."

Volunteer John Matyn of Detroit, offering directions near the pedestrian bridge over the track, said he missed the madness of a full-octane crowd.

“Usually, it’s wild,” Matyn said. “Checking for cigarettes, checking for open containers.”

Ready for action in his purple race-issued T-shirt, white Grand Prix baseball cap and orange earplugs, he was mostly limited to cheery greetings. But it was better than whatever he was doing a year ago.

“I’ve been hunkering down,” said Matyn, 77. “Stay home, watch TV, go grocery shopping. It's good to be here.”

Back at the paddock, Sandra Barnes was relishing her first IndyCar experience after catching a few NASCAR races at Michigan International Speedway.

Barnes, 39, was with Good, the glassblower. She’s also an artist, working mostly in pencil or paint, and she nodded as he described the visual impact of the cars.

Then she tapped her chest. “I like the power. I like the feeling you get here,” Barnes said, and that feeling doesn’t change, no matter how many people are on hand to hear the roar.

