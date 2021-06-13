Detroit police investigate fatal shooting, other assaults Sunday

Detroit police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man early Sunday on the city's east side.

The unidentified man was found shot to death at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 19000 block of Helen. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, by medics, police said.

No other details were available. The department is asking anyone with information to call its Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Two other shootings, both nonfatal, were reported in Detroit.

A 15-year-old male and 27-year-old man were both wounded around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 14000 block of Riverview while the two were inside a blue SUV. Police say an unknown suspect fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle striking the teen and the man.

The two were privately conveyed to a local hospital where the 27-year victim was listed in stable condition and the 15-year old in temporary serious condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s Sixth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers.

About six hours later, a man was wounded during a shooting in northwest Detroit.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot by a 26-year-old woman when he entered a home through the window around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The man was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Eighth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers.