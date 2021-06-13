Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick returns to preach at Historic Little Rock Baptist Church

Kwame Kilpatrick, a native son and one of Detroit's most controversial former mayors, came home to preach on Sunday and thanked churchgoers for praying for him.

"God said you’re the one who came back, Kilpatrick said.

Kilpatrick took the pulpit during the 10 a.m. service at Historic Little Rock Baptist Church, 9000 Woodward Ave., to the shouts of “Kwame!” and “We love you, Kwame!"

Kilpatrick, who served more than seven years of a 28-year prison sentence for corruption crimes before being released from federal prison in January, said his experienced changed him.

“Let (God) expose you! I ain’t trying to liberate nobody. I ain’t trying to cheat nobody. The light is on . The light is on.”

The Rev. James Holley, senior pastor of Historic Little Rock Baptist Church, said Tuesday that Kilpatrick isn't yet ordained but does have a ministry about redemption, forgiveness and prison reform that he will preach about.

"We want people to know God can make a change in people's lives," Holly said.

The church is open to the public, but Holley said he limited attendance to 800 for Kilpatrick's appearance instead of having the normal capacity of 1,400 people.

Holley said he met with Kilpatrick when the former mayor visited Detroit a couple of months ago and discussed having the former politician speak at the church.

Holley said he appreciates that Kilpatrick would deliver his sermon, one of his first since being released from prison, at his church, saying there were many others the former mayor could have chosen.

Kilpatrick, 51, plans to remarry and study for the ministry, according to an interview he gave to Deadline Detroit. He is divorced from his first wife, Carlita.

Former President Donald Trump commuted Kilpatrick's prison sentence. His 28-year sentence, the longest on a conviction for public corruption, ended a chapter in Detroit's history. The city plunged into the largest municipal bankruptcy in America's history in July 2013 partly because of financial decisions made by Kilpatrick.

The former mayor was convicted of racketeering conspiracy in March 2013 on 24 federal felony counts, including mail fraud, wire fraud and racketeering. Seven months later, Kilpatrick was sentenced to federal prison by U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds.

"One sad thing about this case is that a man with the charisma and ability of Mr. Kilpatrick chose to waste his talents on personal aggrandizement and enrichment when he had the potential to do so much for the city," Edmunds told Kilpatrick before sentencing him to 28 years in prison nearly eight years ago.

As part of Trump's commutation, Kilpatrick’s prison sentence was reduced but his 24 felony convictions remain. The former mayor has to pay back $195,000 owed to the Internal Revenue Service and $1.5 million to Detroit.

Kilpatrick currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia. His mother, former U.S. Rep. Carolyn Cheeks-Kilpatrick, has lived in a home 39 miles south of Atlanta since June 2019.

The scion of a once powerful and politically connected family, Kilpatrick served as a state lawmaker in the Michigan House of Representatives from 1997 to 2002. He became the youngest person elected as mayor of Detroit when he was elected in November 2001.

Kilpatrick served as mayor from 2002 to 2008 before resigning in September 2008 after being convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice.

Kilpatrick was incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale, Louisiana.

Former city contractor and Kilpatrick pal, Bobby Ferguson, was pardoned in April.