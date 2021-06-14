Crash on I-75 at Outer Drive leaves 6 hospitalized; speed, alcohol factors, police say

The Detroit News

A vehicle flipped on its roof with several people trapped inside on Interstate 75 near Outer Drive after a driver lost control, Michigan State Police said Sunday night.

At about 7:20 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the crash scene, where they found the vehicle had landed on its roof. Detroit and Southgate fire departments cut multiple people from the vehicle, MSP tweeted Sunday night.

Six people were transported to Detroit Receiving or Children's Hospital and were listed in critical or serious conditions.

Police said the female driver had been traveling "at a high rate of speed' on northbound I-75 when she lost control and hit the median, flipping the .

"At this time, it appears alcohol and speed (are factors) in the crash," the tweet said.

"As a driver we are all responsible for our own safety and the safety of other drivers and passengers. Again, totally preventable."

Northbound lanes at Outer Drive were closed for the investigation. The lanes reopened at about 11:12 p.m., Michigan Department of Transportation said in an email.