Man who fled officers responding to Detroit nightclub shooting arrested

One person was arrested after fleeing officers investigating a shooting early Monday at a nightclub in Detroit’s New Center area, Michigan State Police reported.

Troopers were helping Wayne State University Police on a crash near Cass and Baltimore around 2:15 a.m. when they heard gunshots at the business near Woodward and Milwaukee. Several patrons ran screaming from the parking lot, MSP tweeted.

When troopers arrived, "several occupants in the lot began pointing at a white Chevrolet Impala, who began fleeing, saying he was the shooter," according to the release.

The driver fled as troopers tried to pull him over. They used a pursuit intervention technique to arrest the man near Grand Boulevard and Trombly, state police said.

They found several shell casings in the parking lot but could not locate a weapon. No injuries were reported.

The Impala driver, who has not been identified, was held at the Detroit Detention Center.