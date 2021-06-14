Police seek tips in stabbing Sunday in Detroit's Greektown

Detroit police are investigating an early Sunday stabbing of a man at a business in the city's Greektown district, officials said.

The incident happened at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Beaubien near East Fort, according to police.

A man, 31, was stabbed during a fight between a group of people inside the establishment, police said. The business' security guards broke up the fight and found the wounded victim. They summoned police officers who were nearby.

Officers rendered first aid to the victim and then took him to a hospital because of the severity of his injuries, authorities said. The victim was listed in critical condition.

The incident comes about a week after social media recordings showed officers attempting to quell fights and make arrests in an area just a few blocks from the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

