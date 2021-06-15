Driver who fled officers responding to Detroit nightclub shooting charged

A man arrested after fleeing officers investigating a shooting Monday at a nightclub in Detroit’s New Center area has been charged, Michigan State Police said.

Trentin Holtzclaw was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court on a six-count warrant including firearms possession by a felon, fleeing to elude, assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm and domestic violence, the agency tweeted.

A not-guilty plea was entered by the court. Bond for the 27-year-old Detroit resident was set at $15,000, records show.

Holtzclaw was arrested shortly after troopers heard gunshots and saw patrons running from a parking lot at the nightclub near Woodward and Milwaukee around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

Several customers pointed at the Chevy Impala the man was in and indicated he had been involved, state police have said.

Troopers tried to stop him but he kept driving. They used a pursuit intervention technique to arrest him near Grand Boulevard and Trombly, state police said.

Dash cam footage of the maneuver was released Tuesday.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 2.