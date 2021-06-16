Man charged in fatal shooting on Central Street on Detroit's southwest side

A 32-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in April, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday.

Gabriel Kieshaun Toler, 32, is accused of shooting Samuel Moran, 46, also of Detroit. Authorities say the shooting occurred following an argument that escalated between the two men.

The shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. on April 3 at a home in the 5800 block of Central Avenue on Detroit's southwest side. When police arrived at the scene they found Moran in an alley behind the residence with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toler has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of felony firearm.

Toler was arraigned Tuesday by in 36th District Court before Judge Dawn White. His probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 1 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for 1: 30 p.m. July 8. Both hearings will be held before 36th District Court Judge Kenneth King.

brand-williams@detroitnews.com

@oralandar_dn