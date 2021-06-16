Fire at Detroit apartment building leaves woman, 3 kids hospitalized

Four people were hospitalized Wednesday after a fire at an apartment building on Detroit's west side, city officials said.

Firefighters were called to the 7800 block of Cypress at about 9:40 p.m. after someone reported flames in the building, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

It wasn't clear how many people were in the complex at the time, he said.

The four hospitalized — identified as a 32-year-old woman and three children aged 6 months, 2 and 6 — suffered smoke inhalation, Fornell said. No others were reported injured.

The blaze was extinguished within 30 minutes, Fornell said. The extent of the damage was not yet known, and investigators were working to determine the cause.