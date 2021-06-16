Some Detroit absentee voter applications were sent with wrong return address

Detroit — The Detroit city clerk is working to correct a mailing issue after a batch of absentee voter applications were sent out this week with a Texas return address.

Clerk Janice Winfrey told The Detroit News on Wednesday that mailing company Wolverine Solutions Group accidentally placed the mailing return address for Mercedes-Benz Financial Services in Texas rather than her office. Mercedes-Benz Financial Services is another client of Wolverine's, she said.

"It was another client of theirs that they mistakenly didn't swap out," Winfrey said. "A constituent alerted me and it appears to only have happened in the last batch."

Winfrey said the error appears to be limited to the 48221 ZIP code in the city's Bagley neighborhood from Puritan Avenue to Eight Mile.

Wolverine, with whom the the clerk contracts for mailings, wasn't able to sort by ZIP code, Winfrey said, so they're going to re-mail the absentee voter applications to the last 1,000 recipients who they believe received the mailings with the wrong address.

The clerk said new applications are enroute with the correct return address and a letter from Wolverine addressing the issue.

"We just want residents to be sure that it was their (Wolverine's) oversight and we could tell by the number of envelopes that it didn’t get far," Winfrey said, adding no election season is ever perfect.

About 600,000 absentee applications were mailed out to Detroit voters, and during Tuesday's council meeting, District 2 Councilman Roy McCalister urged residents to return the applications in a different envelope or drop them off in person at the Clerk's Office.

"I know a lot of folks may have just closed them up and sent them off, so we just want to make sure people know, I did receive several calls regarding those. Call (313) 224-3270 if they have concerns or to receive a new one," McCalister said.

