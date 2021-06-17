1 dead, 1 wounded after shots fired at their car on Detroit's east side

One man is dead and another was left in serious condition after someone fired shots at the car in which they traveled on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 9:20 p.m. on East Outer Drive near Mound, officials said.

A 21-year-old man was driving a gray 2014 Chrysler 300 east on Outer Drive with a passenger, a 22-year-old man. A vehicle pulled alongside the Chrysler and someone fired multiple gunshots at the victims, according to a preliminary investigation. Both the driver and passenger were struck by gunfire.

Medics pronounced the driver dead and took his passenger to a hospital.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez