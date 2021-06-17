2-year-old killed, child, 9, injured in shooting on I-75 in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night on Interstate 75 in Detroit that left one child dead and another injured, with Detroit's police chief vowing to "help get this monster off the street."

Metro South Post and Special Investigation detectives responded to the scene in the southbound lanes near McNichols, state police reported on Twitter at about 10 p.m.

The victims, ages 2 and 9, were transported to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for MSP. The 2-year-old later died, Shaw said.

"This is certainly the worst day of the family's life," said Detroit interim police Chief James White. "I cannot fathom what they must be going through."

White held a late-night press conference outside of the hospital and called for tips to capture a suspect. Police are looking for a late-model silver Chrysler 300 with no license plate, last seen on I-75 near John R. in the city, he said.

"This happened on the freeway, so MSP has jurisdiction over the case, but the Detroit Police Department homicide section is here to support and assist in the investigation to help get this monster off the street," he said. "Anybody that saw anything … please notify the Detroit Police Department or Michigan State Police."

Troopers closed part of the freeway for an investigation. The southbound lanes were closed between Seven Mile and McNichols at 11 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted.

As troopers tended to that scene, MSP were alerted about a second shooting involving two victims on the Southfield Freeway near Plymouth Road.

"Two victims went to St. Mary’s Hospital in Livonia and DPD is at the hospital with them," state police tweeted. "Troopers are headed to the hospital to get additional information. More to follow."

The incidents came a day after a van was shot at on the Southfield Freeway. Police have investigated multiple shootings on regional roadways in recent months.