Bicyclist in critical condition after struck by bus in Detroit

A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a bus while riding his bike on Detroit's east side, police said.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday on Woodward near Westminster, which is about two blocks south of Boston Boulevard, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 52-year-old Detroit man was riding his bicycle on Woodward when he was struck by a Detroit Department of Transportation bus, which had been traveling north.

Medics took the man to a hospital and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Detroit Police Department (313) 596-2260

