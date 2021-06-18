2 shot on Southfield Freeway in west Detroit, state police say

Two people were wounded in a shooting on the Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side, Michigan State Police said, bringing the number of reported late-night shootings on freeways in the area Thursday to four.

The agency's 911 center was notified of the shooting on M-39 southbound lanes near Plymouth.

Two victims were transported to St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital. Detroit police were at the hospital with them, state police said.

Other details were not immediately available.

It was the second reported shooting on the Southfield Freeway in 24 hours. On Wednesday, a man said he was driving a van north near the Interstate 96 ramp at about 10 a.m. when he saw "two cars traveling at a high rate of speed approach his vehicle," Michigan State Police said on Twitter, citing a preliminary investigation.

At the point where the local and express lanes split, one of the cars — a gray sedan — fired a shot, striking the van, state police said.

Thursday's incident near Plymouth came shortly after a shooting on I-75 in Detroit left one child dead and another wounded.