Dad of boy fatally shot on I-75: 'We need everybody's support'

A day after their 2-year-old son was fatally shot on Interstate 75, a Metro Detroit family is pleading for tips leading to a suspect and working to keep his memory alive.

"We're still trying to find who is responsible," Brian Christian, the child's father, told The Detroit News on Friday night. "Any information that would be helpful, we would appreciate it. We need everybody's support.

"It’s going to be a team effort to get to the bottom of this."

Christian's son, Brison, was riding in his Ram truck in Detroit on Thursday night.

Michigan State Police reported Christian entered southbound I-75 from Seven Mile at about 9:45 p.m. when a light-colored, four-door vehicle without a license plate pulled alongside.

Someone inside fired shots; Christian immediately pulled over at McNichols and saw Brison and another son, 9-year-old BJ, had been struck.

Both boys were rushed to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit. Brison was pronounced dead. His brother initially was listed in serious condition but has since been released, state police said Friday afternoon.

Christian wonders if the shooting was a "targeted hit" intended for another dark pickup.

"I believe they were looking for the same vehicle," the Dearborn resident said while mourning with relatives Friday night. "I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Police are seeking what they describe as a late-model silver Chrysler 300, last seen on I-75 near John R.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Detroit Interim Police Chief James White said his officers were working around the clock to help state police in its investigation.

White said he had also spoken with Bison's family "to reassure them we’re going to do every single thing we possibly can as a law enforcement agency to bring justice... for their son."

State police said Friday their detectives are "continuing to work and make progress on this investigation."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call MSP at (734) 287-5000 or 855-MICH-TIP.

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil is planned for 9 p.m. Saturday night near the shooting scene at McNichols and I-75, Christian said.