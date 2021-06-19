Michigan State Police has made 'multiple arrests' in fatal shooting of boy on I-75

Michigan State Police announced Saturday afternoon it has made "multiple arrests" in Thursday's fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy on Interstate 75.

The Special Investigation Section of state police made the announcement on Twitter and said more information would follow.

"This is still in the investigation stages, so bear with us as we continue to work this case," the statement read.

The shooting occurred in the southbound lanes near McNichols around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Brian Christian told police he was driving his Ram truck in Detroit when a light-colored, four-door vehicle without a license plate pulled alongside and someone fired shots.

Christian's sons, Brison, 2, and BJ, 9, were both hit and transported to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, said Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for MSP.

Brison later died, Shaw said. BJ was initially listed in serious condition but was later released,

The family is holding a candlelight vigil at 9 p.m. tonight near the shooting scene at McNichols and I-75.

lfleming@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2620

Twitter:@leonardnfleming