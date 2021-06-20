Detroit police investigating after man, son shot on Father's Day

Detroit — A father and son will spend Father's Day in separate hospitals after a gunman opened fire on them Sunday morning, hitting an 11-year-old boy in the chest and his father in the leg.

The violence sparked just before 8 a.m., when the driver of a black Chrysler 300 followed a truck containing four people, including the father and his son, Detroit Police Cmdr. Arnold Williams said.

"People should be celebrating Father's Day, but what we have right now is a father and a child in the hospital with gunshot wounds," Williams said at a press briefing near the shooting site at the intersection of St. Mary's and Plymouth on Detroit's west side.

The Sunday morning violence occurred hours after a candlelight vigil honored two other children who'd been recently shot.

Two-year-old Brison Christian was killed in a shooting Thursday on Interstate 75 and his brother, BJ, was injured. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter earlier Saturday it had made "multiple arrests" in connections to the shooting.

Williams said Sunday: "Not only is the violence affecting adults; the violence is affecting children, and children are innocent. They should not get pulled into this."

Sunday's shooting likely was prompted by a conflict at an earlier party, Williams said. He said he watched a video of the incident, and said the occupants of the Chrysler seemed to target the truck.

"After they identified the truck, they slowed down," Williams said. "A passenger got out and fired multiple shots from what appears to be an assault rifle or an assault pistol."

Williams described the passenger as a Black male 5 feet, 5-8 inches tall, 150 pounds wearing a white T-shirt.