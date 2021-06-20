Suspect in Detroit fatal shooting considered armed and dangerous

The Detroit News

The Detroit Police Department is asking the public's assistance to identify the suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Friday on the city's east side.

A 31-year-old male was shot multiple times by a male suspect at about 10:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of East Outer Drive, according to a preliminary police report. Officers performed CPR until medics arrived. Then the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, Levertis Riley IV, 36, fled the scene in an older model silver Buick along with another male, and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The Buick LeSabre or Park Avenue has a large dent on the driver's side, quarter panel, and no license plate.

Police ask that anyone who has seen the suspect or has information on his whereabouts contact the department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.