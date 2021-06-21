1 dead, 2 injured in shootings Monday in west Detroit, police say

Detroit police arrested one suspect and are seeking another in a pair of shootings reported Monday on the city's west side that left one person dead and two wounded.

At about 4:13 p.m. in the 8600 block of Ward, a 23-year-old man was fighting with another person when he opened fire, investigators said in a statement.

The second man, identified as a 25-year-old, was struck and rushed to a hospital, according to the release. He was listed in stable condition Monday night.

The 23-year-old was arrested. Two weapons were recovered, police said.

In a separate incident, two men were shot outside of a home in the 18900 block of Curtis at about 6:56 p.m.

One of the men, identified as a 41-year-old, died from his injuries, police said.

The second victim, a 29-year-old, was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

Authorities did not have a description of a suspect or other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260.