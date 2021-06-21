Baby alive in Detroit home where 2 adults found dead, police say

The Detroit News

An infant was found alive inside a Detroit home where two adults were found dead, Detroit police said Monday.

The baby appeared to be unharmed, police said, citing preliminary information.

A 31-year-old male and a 27-year-old female were found dead at about 4:16 p.m. in the 18000 block of Northlawn. They had been shot, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the department's homicide unit at (313) 596-2260.