Detroit police investigate 4 shootings that leave 2 dead, 3 injured

Detroit police are investigating four separate shootings late Saturday through early Sunday that left two people dead and three injured.

Three of the shootings involved motorists.

According to police, at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old woman and her passenger were traveling in the area of Runyon and Park Grove when a person began shooting in their direction. The woman was struck; the suspect left the location on foot, police said.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition. The passenger was not injured, police said.

The suspect is described as a male, with a dark-colored jacket with a hood and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Shortly after, at 9:40 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was driving north on Livernois near McGraw when a dark-colored SUV pulled next to his vehicle and someone inside starting shooting. Both the 29-year-old and his 62-year-old passenger were shot; the passenger died at the scene.

The driver was hospitialized in critical condition. There are no known suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

At 3:40 p.m. Sunday, the Detroit Fire Department responded to a report of a Ford Edge on fire in the 13000 block of Coyle Street. After the fire was out, the body of a male was found on the ground at the rear of the vehicle. His body was burned, and police determined that the man had been shot. The Medical Examiner's Office will examine the body, police said.

There are no known suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers.

At 4 a.m. Sunday, a woman and her male passenger were traveling north on Telegraph near Grand River when she and the driver of a silver sedan traveling in the same direction almost got into an crash. Words were exchanged between the passenger and the suspects in the sedan. One suspect shot the passenger, police said.

The woman drove the passenger to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. One of the suspects was described as a male with a medium build and a beard.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the department's Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers.