Boy, 12, dead after gun discharges at Detroit home, police say

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday when a gun discharged at a home on Detroit's east side, police said.

The youth was among three children at a house in the 15200 block of Rochelle with a gun, investigators said in a statement.

At about 1:55 p.m., the gun discharged and the boy was struck, according to police.

He was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

Police did not release other details about the incident Tuesday night. The shooting is under investigation.

The latest death follows a spate of violence in Michigan's largest city involving youths.

Last week, 2-year-old Brison Christian was fatally shot and his brother BJ injured while riding in a truck with their parents on Interstate 75.

During a press conference Tuesday, Detroit police and Michigan State Police officials announced "Operation Brison," a multijurisdictional effort to quell freeway violence in response to the boy's slaying.

Detroit police have reported 15 shootings, four fatal, since Saturday, including a man and his son who were shot on Father's Day.