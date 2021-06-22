Detroit officials, Michigan State Police to address recent violence

Detroit — Police have scheduled a 3 p.m. press conference Tuesday to discuss a rash of recent shootings and other violence.

The family of Brison Christian, the 2-year-old boy who was killed Thursday in a shooting on Interstate 75 near McNichols on Detroit's west side, is expected to be at the press briefing at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

State police made multiple arrests in the shooting, although investigators were still trying to track down a Chrysler 300 they said was involved in the incident.

After the shooting, Detroit interim Police Chief James White announced plans to work with other police agencies to stop the violence.

Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw also is expected to attend Tuesday's press conference.

Detroit police have reported 15 shootings, four fatal, since Saturday, including a father and son who were shot on Father's Day, in what police said likely was fallout from an argument at a party.

With many of the recent shootings reportedly happening after large crowds gathered, White earlier this month announced a crowd control plan which he said aimed to stop potential problems at large gatherings before they start.

