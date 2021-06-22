Person of interest arrested in Detroit slayings at home where baby found alive, police say

A person of interest has been arrested in connection with a double fatal shooting this week at a home in Detroit in which a baby was found unharmed, police announced Tuesday.

Investigators had earlier released a picture of the man, who surrendered to authorities after a city press conference on efforts to tackle violent crime, representatives said.

The man, identified as a 32-year-old, was being held at the Washtenaw County Jail on a conditional release violation, records show.

Detroit homicide detectives were expected to interview him by Wednesday, police said.

The development comes a day after authorities found two people dead in the 18000 block of Northlawn.

The victims, identified as a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were shot, police said.

A baby at the home was found alive and appeared to be unharmed.

Police have not released other details in the case.