State Supreme Court agrees to consider appeal in Detroit charter revision case

The Michigan Supreme Court is set to hear arguments early next month on whether Detroit's charter revision should be on the ballot.

On June 4, the high court halted a decision to remove the charter revision plan from the Aug. 3 ballot. The court said it was reviewing whether to take up or expedite a challenge to a state Court of Appeals opinion that affirmed a Wayne County Circuit Court ruling that the plan, Proposal P, shouldn't be on the ballot.

In an order Wednesday, the court said it would consider the appeal of the Court of Appeals decision.

Oral arguments are set for July 7. The parties involved are expected to address whether the proposed revisions can be submitted to the voters without the governor’s approval.

The initiative, crafted by Detroit's Charter Revision Commission, seeks permanent charter changes. The plan was developed in part by the Detroiters' Bill of Rights Coalition. The group, featuring environmental, immigrant and disability advocates, along with housing, water and transit experts, seeks to embed "fundamental human and civil rights" in the charter.

Proposal P has faced criticism from Mayor Mike Duggan's administration and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, both of whom have warned that the costs of implementing the charter provisions would send the city back in to bankruptcy and prompt active oversight by its Financial Review Commission.

Detroit's top financial officials initially estimated the revisions would cost $3.4 billion over four years, then $2 billion, after charter commissioners made revisions to the plan. CFO Jay Rising's office has said if the revised charter is approved in August, as drafted, the city's four-year financial plan will no longer be balanced.

The nine-member commission spent three years drafting the proposal which covers expanded access to public transportation and broadband internet, water affordability, increased transparency, accountability and policing reforms.

The August primary is the final election during the charter commission's term. If approved, the charter would go into effect in 2022.