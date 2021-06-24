Detroit police officer charged in traffic death of longtime attorney Cliff Woodards

A Detroit police officer has been charged in connection with the death of longtime Detroit defense attorney Cliff Woodards II.

Woodards, 58, was killed about 1 a.m. Feb. 8 when his Lexus IS 250 was struck at the Interstate 96 Service Drive and West Chicago by policeofficerTeaira Iris Funderburg's patrol vehicle. Funderburg, 29, of Detroit was on duty with another officer traveling eastbound on Interstate 96 with emergency lights and the vehicle's siren activated in response to a call of an officer needing assistance.

Funderburg is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, a felony which could land her in prison for up to 15 years if convicted as charged, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday. Funderburg is also charged with one count of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor with a penalty of a maximum of a year in jail.

When Funderburg exited the freeway onto the I-96 service drive, she was driving at a high rate of speed and disregarded a red signal at the intersection of West Chicago Road and the Jeffries Service Drive before striking Woodards’ vehicle, Worthy said in a press release.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig previously said a police Ford Explorer was running with its lights and sirens on as it exited the freeway at 59 miles per hour. It slowed to about 47 miles per hour when it reached the intersection before striking Woodards' vehicle, which was southbound on West Chicago.

Funderburg is expected to be arraigned at2:30 p.m. Thursday in 36th District Court.

Her status with the department was unclear Thursday. A police department spokesperson declined to comment on the issue to The Detroit News. The News has filed a public records request.

A phone number for Funderburg could not immediately be located.

“Proper investigations take time and that is what we strive for in every case. After a thorough analysis of the evidence, the defendant has been charged," Worthy said in a statement. "It’s true that Mr. Woodards was respected in his profession, but the facts and evidence are what caused us to charge in this case."

Attorney Arnold Reed, who is representing Woodards' family, said Thursday the family is grateful for the latest development in the case.

"It's a relief," Reed told The News. "There has been a lot of criticism and rumblings in the community about how long this process took. But people have to understand that the prosecutor is extremely thorough and in this investigation they left no stone unturned. On behalf of the family and myself we are extremely appreciative that they left no stone unturned. We’re fortunate to have a prosecutor be so thorough as they were in this investigation."

A civil suit will be filed following the conclusion of the criminal case, Reed said.

brand-williams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @oralandar_dn