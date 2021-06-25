Expired, spoiled food prompts a Detroit Church's Chicken to close

A Church's Chicken in north Detroit has closed after authorities found multiple violations of state food law, city officials announced Friday.

The Detroit Health Department cited the restaurant at 2928 East Seven Mile after a complaint was filed alleging spoiled food was served to customers on Thursday, representatives said in a statement.

Health inspectors went to the eatery and found several violations, including seven cases of chicken with expiration dates as far back as June 18, according to the release.

Inspectors also noted expired chicken cooking in several fryers and poultry "with appearance and odor indicative of spoilage," the health department said.

Representatives with Church's, which lists about 12 locations citywide, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Other violations included:

• Workers wearing the same gloves both to discard expired chicken then prepare food

• Staffers using the same batter and flour mixture for preparing both expired and fresh chicken

• Accumulated food and grease debris in the fryer area

• Raw chicken thawed in standing water

• Walk-in cooler shelving with food debris, rust, as well as broken and missing floor tile

The restaurant discarded the expired chicken and disinfected with bleach as investigators were on-site, health officials said. The restaurant remains voluntarily closed until the department returns to conduct a follow-up inspection.

Meanwhile, anyone who ate at the business is asked to call DHD at (313) 876-4000 or go to its website. They also are advised to contact their doctor if experiencing serious symptoms of food poisoning. The most common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea and could appear in as little as one to four hours.