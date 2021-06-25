Suspect, persons of interest sought in fatal shooting at Detroit club

Detroit police are working to find a suspect and two persons of interest wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub on the city’s east side.

A 21-year old male was shot multiple times at about 12:30 a.m. June 1 outside Society Detroit in the 1900 block of Woodbridge, investigators said in a statement.

"After the shooting the male suspect can be seen on video leaving the location in a white Chrysler 300 firing multiple shots from the passenger side heading westbound," the release said.

Officers rendered aid to the victim before medics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Authorities on Friday released images of the suspect, who is described as between 21 and 30 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with a medium complexion and afro, last seen wearing glasses, a white hooded sweater, blue jeans and gym shoes.

The suspect, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, also was with two women described as persons of interest in the investigation, police said.

Anyone who has seen them or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.