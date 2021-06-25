Woman, 49, killed, dragged by train in Detroit

Detroit — A 49-year-old woman was killed on the city's east side Friday after a train plowed into her SUV and reportedly dragged the vehicle about 1,000 feet down the tracks.

Police are working to learn more details about the 3:05 a.m. crash near Kercheval and St. Jean, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

"The victim was driving a gold 2012 Nissan Rogue when she was struck by the train," Donakowski said, adding that the train was from the Norfolk Southern line.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Donakowski said.

According to WJBK (Fox 2 Detroit), the vehicle was dragged about 1,000 feet after the impact.

